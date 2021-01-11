Joplin City Council talks future of Ewert pool and Memorial Hall

JOPLIN, Mo. — What does the future hold for Memorial Hall and Ewert Pool?

That was the discussion put before the Joplin City Council Monday. Joplin City Council members first heard from waters Edge Aquatic Design Engineering Consultants about their recommendation to improve Ewert Pool.

Last year the consultants asked the community what renovations they would like to see at the pool. The number one recommendation from the community was for it to be transformed into a splash park.

Waters Edge Aquatic Design gave two recommendations: Turning Ewert Pool into a splash park or pool and splash park. They told council turning the pool into a splash park would cost $4.8-4.9 million and would be the best option.

During the Winter month the splash park would be transformed into an ice ribbon where people could ice skate. Meanwhile Ballard King and Associates which is another consulting firm gave a recommendation on expanding and renovating Memorial Hall.

They’re recommending a $25 million renovation which would include replacing the entry ramp. Removing the existing arena seating and stage upgrades. They are also planning on expanding Memorial Hall with a new 8,400 square foot addition on South Wall Avenue. The director of parks and recreation was happy about the feedback from the community.

Paul Bloomberg, Director of Parks and Recreation, said, “Both firms were outstanding on getting the community input and buy-in. They were very organized.”

Council was also briefed on the parks and storm water sales tax program which is totaling $550,000. Joplin City Council still needs to sit down and figure out funding for all the projects.