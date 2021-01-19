Joplin City Council reviews vaccine supply

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin City Council is reviewing the city’s coronavirus vaccine supply and funding.

The Joplin Health Department says they’re experiencing a shortage right now.

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting the Health Department Director says there is a limited amount of covid-19 vaccines to distribute. There are 25 designated vaccination sites in Jasper County — but the limited vaccine doses are at Joplin hospitals. Right now the health department is working on a scheduling process so they are prepared when they receive the vaccine.

Ryan Talken, Joplin Health Dept., said, “Our plan at the Health Department Joplin is once we receive the vaccine we will put out a press release at that time notifying individuals on how to sign up for the vaccine, where the vaccine is located days times and so on.”

The health department plans to continue contact tracing until the state or federal level says its no longer needed. Meanwhile Missouri is relying on cares act funding to combat coronavirus. Newton county has used all its cares act funding.

Jasper county requested $1,080,000 and they expect to be reimbursed for everything except $8,000.

Leslie Haase, Finance Director, said, “Jasper County still has some remaining cares dollars. And so we are still doing contact tracing, case investigation we may have costs related to vaccinations and we still have quarantine situations that we are responsible for so we will still be able to submit those costs to Jasper County.”

The county cares funding is extended until December 31, 2021. The county will continue to submit reimbursements until the pandemic is over.