Joplin City Council Report: May 18, 2020

Cruising for an Ordinance Change

Changes could soon be coming to Joplin’s city ordinance for cruising. Currently, city codes have some restrictions on cruising — including the time frame and frequency a car may travel past a designated area without being ticketed. According to the Joplin Code of Ordinances, cruising is defined as:

“Driving a motor vehicle on a public street past a traffic control point located within a designated cruising control area more than twice within a two-hour period of time.“ Joplin City Code, Section 114-205

The law goes on to prohibit cruising from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. on any given day, with the designated area being on Main Street from 18th to 28th Streets. Offenders could be subject to up to $250 in fines and community service.

The ordinance was passed in the early 1990’s due to the “negative impact on the health, safety, and economic welfare of the community” related to excessive traffic congestion.

As more people are looking to get out of the house, cruising’s popularity is picking up. Joplin resident Michael Hendrix organized ‘Cruisin’ Main,’ a socially-distanced event that welcomed an estimated 1,800 cars to the Joplin area in April. Hendrix looks to have the cruising codes modified to better fit the hard times presented by the coronavirus and brought three ideas to the podium at Monday night’s meeting.

Modify the cruising control area to stretch north to 10th and Main Street. Allow cruising up until 11 p.m. rather than 8 p.m. Designate one Saturday a month to host a community-wide cruising event.

Hendrix says with either of the three options, he would help organize events to fit within the guidelines, hopeful of the outcomes they would bring to the city.

“We’re hoping to give South Main its version of a Third Thursday,” Hendrix told the council.

No decisions were made on Monday night, but council members did recommend Hendrix consult the guidance of city departments to possibly get the change on one of the council’s upcoming agendas.

The discussion also brought with it a hint of nostalgia as many of those in the chamber had memories of cruising Main Street before the ordinance was passed. Hendrix was also encouraged to speak with businesses along the strip to seek their input and perhaps get more support of the change.

Rezoning of Former Payless Building

City leaders give the green light on a zoning change at a building at 15th and Rangeline Road. Although the property once housed a Payless shoe store, contractors say plans are circling for the facility to become what would be Joplin’s first medical marijuana dispensary. The zoning code was set in a stage designed for planning and development but has officially been approved for commercial use under a C-3 code. There is no word on where developers are at in the building’s future use.

Honoring Students and Educators

A resolution was passed to honor the schools, colleges, universities, and trade centers that were affected by the COVID-19 response. The resolution honored the following schools:

Joplin High School

Franklin Technology Center

College Heights Christian School

McAuley Catholic High School

Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School

Home School Associations

Missouri Southern State University

Kansas City University

Ozark Christian College

Crowder College

Advanced

Training Center

“The City of Joplin hereby recognizes and honors the achievements of the graduating members of the Class of 2020 and wishes to extend our heartfelt congratulations and success in their future endeavors.”

Up, Up, and Away!

Leaders with the city of joplin gather to discuss a packed agenda, which included accepting a grant from the federal government.

Monday night, the city council voted to accept a grant valued at more than $1.1 million for the Joplin Regional Airport. The funding is designed to help offset the costs the airport has taken due to the coronavirus, including a sharp decline in air traffic. The money can be used anytime within the next four years.

Downtown Joplin: It’s Happening!

Lori Haun, Executive Director of the Downtown Joplin Alliance, presented to the city council a new plan for upgrading the brand of the heart of Joplin’s arts and culture.

The organization hired a consultant to help the organization get a better understanding of what downtown Joplin has to offer. This included speaking to community members and diving into Joplin’s rich history by looking at the 1873 city seal.

With the final product came a new slogan and logo to bring a spark a sense of belonging in the downtown community. Based on the consultants’ recommendations, DJA adopted the new slogan, “Creative, colorful, connected. Downtown Joplin: It’s Happening!” The logo features both futuristic and nostalgic characteristics, with fresh colors and the symbols of the crossroads and a starburst in the ‘P’ in Joplin to represent the sunshine lamp.

Staff with the DJA are currently working on distributing merchandise featuring the logo, including open signs for downtown businesses.

City staff are also working on rebranding, as Patrick Tuttle with the Convention and Visitors Bureau approached the council with new ideas. This will include developing a united image with city departments to encourage cohesion throughout the entire city. To help with this, the council moved to create a rebranding team to work with city officials in an effort to strengthen the city’s image.