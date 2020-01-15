Joplin City Council race heating up with ten candidates in the running

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin voters will have some choices to make on the April ballot.

With five City Council seats on the ballot, there are ten candidates in the running.

The general race with three open seats includes Christina Williams, Keenan Cortez, and Josh Bard.

There’s also Josh Shackles, Anthony Monteleone, and Shawna Ackerson.

There’s a zone two race between Harvey Hutchinson, Charles Copple, and Jim Scott.

The zone three seat is also contested, with Phil Stinnett and Steve Urie on the ballot.

The election will be held on April 7th.