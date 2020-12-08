Joplin City Council promotes long-time lawyer to judge

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin City Council promoted a long-time lawyer as an associate municipal judge for the city.

Lawyer Charles Lonardo will now be employed by the city. He has been practicing law in Joplin for more than 35 years. Lonardo has already been working for the city as a fill in for the current municipal judge. The mayor says this will keep court cases at the city level.

Ryan Stanley, Joplin Mayor, said, “So all we were doing tonight was making his role more permanent and making his role funded by the city. That’s really going to help because that retains him and helps us by having to keep push cases to the county. Now we can handle all the cases through our municipal court.”

Monday City Council also approved three cemeteries to be preserved. Osborne, Parkway, and Forest Park Cemetery will now become a historical preservation designation.

“Which allows us to protect them and make sure there’s another layer of protection on those cemeteries to honor our history and legacy and make sure that they stay protected.”

He says the city could have justified approving this measure 20 years ago.