Joplin City Council preview

JOPLIN, Mo. - At Monday's Joplin City Council meeting, there will be a public hearing to discuss medical marijuana.

City department heads will ask the council to amend an appendix to allow certain language to permit medical marijuana in certain districts.

Those districts include, commercial, agriculture, and manufacturing.

Joplin's Zoning and Planning Committee heard the proposed regulations last week, and they passed the bill to City Council.

