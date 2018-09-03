Joplin City Council Preview

Joplin City leaders will discuss funding to advertise flights out of the Joplin airport as well as other issues at Tuesday’s council meeting.

City leaders will vote on accepting a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation to help pay for the marketing.

MODOT would provide $85 thousand dollars and the city would pay just over $9 thousand dollars bringing the total to just over $94 thousand dollars.

The advertisement would be a promotion of the air service with American Airlines.

Flights would be advertised in portions of Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

Also on the agenda rezoning an area of land just South of Interstate 44 at Exit One.

This area of land has been topic of conversation for months now.

When the original rezoning request went before council area land owners were against the idea.

The request then went to the planning and zoning commission who approved the request.

Council will revisit the topic and we’ll have their decisions Tuesday night at 10.

