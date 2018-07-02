Joplin City Council Preview

JOPLIN, MO. - With an update on the city pay plan topping city council's agenda, Joplin City leaders are also expected to make decisions on a few other issues tomorrow night.

Council will discuss a voluntary annexation of nearly 10 acres of land North of the intersection of Wildwood Ranch Parkway and John Duffy drive.

A company known as Peace church is looking to build a 19-thousand square foot office building.

It would be the headquarters for easy living, an organization that cares for the developmentally disabled.

The structure would also host a daytime activity center for program participants.

A new car dealership could be headed to a piece of land directly behind Home Depot at 3534 East 20th street.

First council must approve a rezoning of the land, from heavy industrial to commercial district for the operation of the dealership.

The applicant says because of the townhouses just North of the land, commercial district would better suite the area.

They also say the rezoning would not violate Joplin's comprehensive plan.

Also on the agenda, more resurfacing projects for Joplin.

This project is just North of the high school on 20th Street.

The area from Main street to Ohio Avenue and 15th Street to 20th Street.

This is the sixth of several smilier projects in the recovery area.

Construction will cost $3.6 million dollars, which will come directly from the CDBG-DR funds.

We'll have decisions on these issues and details from the city pay plan update tomorrow night at 10.

