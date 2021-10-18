Joplin City Council meets to finalize new fiscal year budget, including a new pay plan for eligible employees

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin City Council members spent this Monday night finalizing the budget for the next fiscal year.

And, good news for all eligible employees: They’ll receive raises under the plan.

“Anytime we can improve employee wages it certainly helps the city’s ability attract and retain employees,” said Nick Edwards, City Manager.

Monday night, Joplin City Council approved a new “Step Pay Plan” for all city employees on an emergency basis.

“The step increase is a percentage adjustment based on the pay scale. An employee moves by a set percentage through their pay scale from start to finish so that’s anywhere from 2 to 2.5%,” said Edwards.

The wage increase was part of the goal’s city council made in August to improve pay.

“The City of Joplin has to remain competitive. We are not immune like other businesses in the city we need to be able to address our wages proactively so that we have great talent here that can help serve the community,” said Edwards.

The city hopes to continue increasing wages in the future.

“Wage improvements are much appreciated. It helps us provide a better service to the community, but theres a need for more improvements. We look to bring future improvements to wages before the council at a later date,” said Edwards.

The step increase is merit based and employee pay will be adjusted on their anniversary date. The new plan will take effect on November 1st.