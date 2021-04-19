Joplin City Council loosens covid restrictions

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin is loosening coronavirus restrictions.

The Joplin City Council decided to move into phase three of coronavirus reopening. Mayor Ryan Stanley tells me the city council feels comfortable moving into the next phase.

Mayor Ryan Stanley, said, “I think council is feeling more confident that the hard work has been done and we can be more accommodating and less restrictive.”

During Monday night’s city council meeting, members approved moving into phase three of reopening. This means they are allowing large gatherings of 250 people and more in city limits. City council made the decision after the health department announced the number of coronavirus cases are dropping.

“I am confident and I am hopeful that our case numbers will continue to make us feel comfortable where we can become completely relaxed in all of our requirements but still have the recommendations.”

Right now 38% of the people in Joplin have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. Mayor Stanley says they’re loosening restrictions because they met three criteria.

“A vaccine that was widely available and everyone who wants a vaccine is eligible to get one. The second thing is we need to have our medical community ready to meet the need and we know the medical community is ready to meet that need. The last part of that was to have sustainably low cases.”:

The Mayor says everyone should still protect themselves by washing their hands social distancing and wearing a mask. During the next city council meeting they will discuss loosening more restrictions.