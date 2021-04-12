Joplin City Council holds work session

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin City Council is focusing on plans to spruce up the city.

The city council held a work session this evening where they provided updates on plans involving community appearance and declining neighborhoods.

City Manager Nick Edwards says community outreach played an important role in the new plans. One of the components is a housing revitalization plan, where new homes can be built at an assessed value.

Nick Edwards, Joplin City Manager, said, “The housing revitalization plan is designed to provide an incentive to builders to replace existing single-family homes that are likely to be demolished through the building board of appeals or just sit there and decay.”

Edwards says it’s important that new homes complement the existing neighborhoods to avoid gentrification.