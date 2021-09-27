Joplin City Council holds work session to discuss the 2022 city budget

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin City Council is preparing for the upcoming year. Tonight, the council held a work session to discuss the 2022 proposed budget.

Council members heard from every city department about their needs for the 2022 fiscal year.

Each department had a presentation about what items they will need to replace and the proposed cost.

Right now the city has a 140 million dollar balanced budget. The city says talking about the proposed budget is the first step to prepare for action plans.

“Those action plans are the plans that we have to take on for the councils goals that’s based on citizen input. We want to try to make headway on declining neighborhoods, community appearance improving public safety, decreasing homelessness. So we’ve aligned some of our resources to help that,” said Nick Edwards, City Manager.

Tomorrow night, city council will talk about specific issues like fees and charges. After that meeting they will discuss priorities and budget approvals.

In October, the finalized budget will come forward as an ordinance and city council will be able to vote on it.