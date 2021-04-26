Joplin City Council holds monthly briefing

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin officials held their monthly city briefing Monday

This is the last city briefing in regards to covid Joplin is going to have. That’s because the city has seen great improvement in covid and vaccination numbers.

City leaders say they believe Joplin is coming out of the pandemic. With only 29 active covid cases, and 13 covid related hospitalizations, Mayor Ryan Stanley feels that Joplin is in a good spot.

Ryan Stanley – Mayor, said, “I knew as the cases were climbing looking at our seven day average number of cases versus the previous seven days, as soon as we saw that start to tip south again, that’s where it felt right I think for council to take that step to move to phase three.”

Now in phase three, bigger gatherings will be able to take place. But Stanley says other than that, being in phase three doesn’t change much.

“In my mind more of a symbolic thing. It really didn’t change much in the community other than gatherings of 250 people or more. But I do think it’s council sticking to our plan and working through our plan, but also working through a baby step kind of approach.”

While Stanley says the city is working on a baby step approach, Joplin as a whole has taken a giant step in overcoming covid. 30.1% of Joplin has completed a vaccine. Community Health Director, Ryan Talken says that’s due to the intelligence and influencers of Joplin.

Ryan Talken – Community Health Director, said, “The people of Southwest Missouri, they are smart. There’s a lot of medical workers within this area, so I think that has probably influenced it some.”

While Talken is impressed with the numbers, he adds that caution should still be in place.

“We kind of expect those Covid numbers to go up and down, which they have been relatively flat since the beginning of march, there’s been some up and down variations.”

Talken adds that the supply of covid-19 vaccines in Joplin currently outweighs the demand. Talken says that it should be easy for Joplin residents to get a vaccine if they haven’t already done so.