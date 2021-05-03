Joplin City Council helps JPD with recruitment of officers

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is getting extra help with recruiting.

How are they recruiting more officers?

The Joplin City Council approved a plan to help attract and retain police officers. The city council passed an emergency ordinance approving a recruitment incentive program.

Right now the police department has sixteen open positions– and say six more police officers will be retiring in 2021. The city will pay a $5,000 incentive to anyone who completes these requirements.

Those interested in the program must apply to the department, complete all stages of the lateral hiring process, complete in house academy training, and the field training officer program.

Nick Edwards, City Manager, said, “Its one step that we can take towards the councils goal of improving our public safety. Its part of our action plan. Something we can do that we think will have a positive impact on our public safety services.”

To receive the incentive, prospective officers would need to sign two year contracts with the department. This program is eligible to anyone who passed the Missouri Peace Officer License Exam and has their Missouri Peace Officer License.