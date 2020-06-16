JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin City Council decides to keep the city’s reopening plan in phase two.

The council reached the decision by unanimous vote.

At midnight, the rest of the state of Missouri will have no restrictions on businesses and gathering sizes.

But Joplin city leaders say they’re concerned about the recent increase in cases and chose not to move forward with opening the city up more.

Health Department officials say they believe cases are spreading by people being in large groups and being in close contact with each other.

The city of Joplin has been in phase two of its reopening plan for two weeks now.

Under phase two businesses were allowed to have 50% occupancy, gyms were allowed to offer more services and group sizes at churches, restaurants and theaters were limited to ten people.

The council says it will revisit the restrictions in two weeks to see if the city can move onto phase three or if it should remain in phase two.

City leaders encourage residents to continue using social distancing, to wear masks and stay home if they’re sick.