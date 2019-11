Joplin residents could have to pay more for their sewer bills.

Tonight during a work session, the Joplin City Council discussed raising sewage rates by 5-percent.

That would cost the average home just over 2-dollars more each month.

Putting the average monthly bill at just more than fifty dollars.

Joplin city leaders say the hike is needed to maintain the city’s sewer system.

No decisions were made tonight and the council plans to discuss this proposal again next week.