Joplin City Council candidates participate in Q&A session

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin City Council Candidates gather at a forum to share how they plan to address area issues before the election.

Ten of the 11 candidates went before the community for a Q&A session.

Topics discussed included improving housing, economic development, and creating more jobs in Joplin.

For residents like Gwen Murdock opportunities like these help her and other community members narrow down their decision.

Gwen Murdock, Volunteer, One Joplin Neighborhood Council, said, “I think it’s important for voters to be informed about the issues and be informed about the candidates positions before they vote.”

There are only five spots available on the Joplin City Council on the upcoming ballot.

The election will be held on Tuesday, April 7th.