Joplin City Council begins three-night budget work session

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Joplin city leaders are discussing how to spend more than $100 million in the 2020 budget.

Monday night marked the first of three work sessions detailing a $105 million spending plan. The proposal makes few changes from current city operations.

It includes a number of road projects including West 32nd street, South Connecticut, and East Zora. There’s also a potential two-percent pay raise for many city workers.

Council members will meet again Tuesday and Wednesday nights to finalize budget numbers.

