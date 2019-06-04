Joplin City Council approves using CDBG funds for road projects

A new road construction project could soon be coming to Joplin.

Monday night, the Joplin City Council approved using $1.7 million in Community Development Block Grant Recovery Funds for road projects. The proposal will now go to HUD, who is expected to make a decision in 45 days or less.

Construction will focus on an area between 15th and 20th and Ohio to Connecticut. A formal bid on the project is expected to go before council soon.

The money to fund this project is left over from the 20th and Main streetscape work, that actually finished under budget. That has allowed the city to use the funding to complete this project, as well as two others in the future.

Since the City of Joplin received the CDBG funds following the May 2011 tornado, crews have been able to complete 23 miles worth of sanitary and sewer repairs, as well as numerous other sidewalk and street repairs.

