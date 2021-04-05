Joplin City Council approves upgrades for JPD

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin City Council approved an emergency ordinance for upgrades to the police department.

City council approved an ordinance amending the budget for nearly $40,000. The Joplin Police Department will be replacing its 3D crash reconstruction equipment.

Sloan Rowland, Joplin Police Chief, said, “It lowers the amount of time we are on scene. So it lowers the risk to an officer. A lot of times we have to inconvenience the public because we have to shut down the interstate or highway for hours on end to do the mapping to actually reconstruct the accident scene or crash scene. It cuts it about a third right now.”

They are also replacing a license plate reader. The camera system mounted on cars and will give police alerts on missing people or stolen vehicles.

The police department is also expanding its storage space with a new bulk container.