Joplin City Council approves purchase of a new truck for the Joplin Fire Department

JOPLIN, Mo. — City council has also given the green light on the purchase of a new fire truck for the Joplin Fire Department.

It’s for Fire Station #5 and will replace a 20 year old truck that was recently sold. The city actually approved the purchase last year and paid for a new vehicle, but the company at the time had supply issues and couldn’t fulfill the order.

The money was refunded. The cost of the new truck — a little more than $1.1 million.

“The new fire truck is a 107 foot aerial apparatus that also has pumping capabilities on it. So this will basically do two things for us: it will allow us to respond to structure fires and effective fire attack, as well as reach elevated areas of a building,” said Mark Cannon, Joplin Interim Fire Chief.

The new truck is expected to be here early next year.

