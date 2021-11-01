Joplin City Council approves pay increase for four city council employees

JOPLIN, Mo. — City council, tonight, also approved a 2.5% pay increase for 4 city council employees. The city attorney, the city clerk, the municipal judge, and the public defender. This correlates with the other raises for city employees, which were approved last month.

“Not only do we have a cost of living adjustments that are happening in our community with inflationary pressures. At the same time it would be hard for council I think to give all of the employees in the city of Joplin an increase except for the four ones that work directly for us,” said Mayor Ryan Stanley, Joplin Mayor.

The pay increase goes into effect immediately.