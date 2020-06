JOPLIN, Mo. — Changes are coming to the Joplin City Council Monday night.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, they will recognize outgoing council members and swear in the newly elected members.

Last Tuesday, Joplin voters brought back three incumbents, Anthony Monteleon, Keenan Cortez, and Phil Stinnett.

The newly elected members are Chuck Copple and Shawna Ackerson.

The new council will vote for a Mayor and Mayor Pro-Tem as well.