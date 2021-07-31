Joplin church raises hundreds of dollars for local food pantry

JOPLIN, Mo. (KODE) – A Joplin church is giving back to a local food pantry.

Saturday morning Peace Lutheran Church held its Fifth Annual “Car and Truck Show” to benefit Crossline Churches of the Joplin Area.

They organized a Lego car show, 50/50 raffle, and a coronavirus vaccine clinic.

Those in charge from the church say this event wouldn’t be possible without help from its congregation.

“We appreciate every one of them for helping out. We just try to make this a fun family event. This year, for the first time, we had Legos, so different ones brought Legos to display,” said Murlin Hintz, Organizer.

The church raised more than $1,400 for Crosslines.