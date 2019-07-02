Joplin church makes pies for annual fundraiser

JOPLIN, Mo. —

When you think of food and the 4th of July, grilled hot dogs and hamburgers might be the first thing that comes to your mind. But members of a Joplin church think of pie.

For about the last quarter century, members of Byers Avenue United Methodist Church have been making them as a fundraiser. There are a variety of flavors that you can order up through this Wednesday, July 3rd.

“Coconut meringue, butterscotch meringue, banana meringue, lemon meringue, frozen or baked cherry and apple, we have, any of the meringue pies can be creamed with whipped cream that we make or if you don’t like meringue, we have peanut butter, french silk.” Debbie Beck, Byers Avenue United Methodist Church

She says they even offer some flavors sugar free.

For information on how to order them, and how much they cost, you can call 417-624-3647 or by going to www.byersaveumc.org.