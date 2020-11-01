Joplin church is making sure families have a fun Halloween

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin church is making sure families have a fun and safe Halloween.

Saturday afternoon Forest Park Church hosted a Drive-Thru trick-or-treat.

Hundreds of cars wrapped around the building and in a nearby parking lot to get a bag of candy.

Within the first hour they passed out more than a thousand bags of candy.

The church says they usually do trunk-or-treating, but because of the pandemic they picked a safer way for kids to get their treats.

John Swadley, Lead Pastor, says, “A lot of people are tired of being cooped up in their homes and having a lot of their normal activities canceled so we think we found a safe way to help people get out dress up and have a good time.”

The church also offered non-candy bags for kids with allergies.

Pastor Swadley says the youth group volunteers helped to make this event possible.