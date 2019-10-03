Joplin Christmas Parade to roll through time with this year’s theme

The City of Joplin and Freeman Health System are once again teaming up for this year’s Christmas parade.

‘Christmas through the Decades’ will be the theme this year. When deciding the theme, both parties reflected on the power of nostalgia in our lives. It’s a way for people to show their creativity of designing a float, while also paying tribute to the time period of their lives they cherish the most.

Freeman officials say being part of the parade’s success every year gives them an opportunity to have a strong connection with the community they serve.

“It’s a time when families come out, they look forward to it every year, it’s a really beautiful tradition,” explained Freeman CEO Paula Baker. “I’ve talked to so many people that say they’ve been coming to the Joplin Christmas Parade their entire life. So, it’s Freeman Health System’s way to give back to the community. It’s been so very good to us.”

“To have an institution like Freeman Health System to sponsor it and to do the outstanding job that they do in coordinating, it is just wonderful,” added Joplin mayor Gary Shaw. “It’s a real blessing to our community and something that we are very thankful for.”

The parade is scheduled for Tuesday, December 3rd at 6 pm. It will start at 15th and Main, traveling north on Main to 3rd Street.