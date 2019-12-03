Joplin Christmas Parade set for Tuesday at 6 P.M.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The annual Christmas parade is set for tomorrow evening in Downtown Joplin.

This is the 6th year the parade will be hosted by Freeman Health System.

This year’s theme is Christmas Through The Decades and there are more than 80 entries including: floats, bands, and local dance teams.

The parade starts at 6 P.M. and runs from 15th St. to 3rd St.

Paula Baker, the President and CEO of Freeman Health System, says they are very invested in the Christmas parade.

Paula Baker, CEO Freeman Health System: “For us to be able to reach out into the community and lead in such a festive, iconic occasion is very, very special to us. We’re very honored to do this.”

The entrance fees for the parade will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

A new addition to the parade this year are the food trucks that will be stationed at 6th and Main St.