Joplin cheapest place to buy gas per national survey

JOPLIN, Mo. — According to a national survey, Joplin is not only the cheapest place to fill up in the state of Missouri — it’s also the cheapest place to get gas in the entire country.

According to AAA, Missouri has the 7th least expensive gas in the U.S., and Joplin has the lowest price in the show-me state, as well as the cheapest gas of any metropolitan area in the whole country.

The survey also says the national average for a gallon of gas is $2.19, but the average price per gallon in Joplin as of early this morning was a $1.75.

And some Joplin area stations are selling it several cents lower than that.