Joplin Chamber working to help small businesses

JOPLIN, Mo. — After Joplin’s City Council enacted a limit to the number of guests in local establishments, small businesses in the community may wonder how this will impact business.

The measure set by Joplin’s City Council to limit establishments to fifty people has left small businesses wondering what’s next and how to stay afloat.

President of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Toby Teeter says now is not the time to worry.

Toby Teeter, President, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, said, “stay calm, and stay focused, but be agile. Things are changing by the day.”

Teeter and his team have been working with businesses to see how it’s affecting their workforce. And they’ve been doing their part to help navigate economic relief.

“we’ve been seeing a lot of our restaurants and coffee shops transitioning to carry-out only and delivery. We’ve been encouraging gift card purchasing to keep these establishments open.”

One way the chamber is helping is through a website.

“Supportjoplin.com is a community directory of retailers and restaurants that shows which restaurants offer gift cards, food delivery and pick-up curbside. And so what we’re trying to, you know, inform consumers on how they can support local businesses.”

Small businesses can also get help from the federal government by applying for financial aid through the U.S. Small Business Administration.