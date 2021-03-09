Joplin Chamber offers incentives to GM for battery plant

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce is offering General Motors a $200 million incentive to bring a battery plant to the city.

In the last 48 hours the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President Toby Teeter made the offer. If GM chooses Joplin as the location for its second battery plant it would bring in 1,000 high paying jobs. Teeter says GM would get $200 million in state and local incentives as well as labor savings if they choose Joplin.

Toby Teeter, President of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, said, “They should choose Joplin for the fact that we are the historic home of battery technology. We have over 150 battery engineers in Joplin. They should choose Joplin for the workforce. We are ranked 13 in the nation as the best manufacturing city in America.”

If GM chooses to come to Joplin, the plant could go by Wildwood Ranch near 20th and Central City Road. He says GM is evaluating its options and will be releasing the location of the battery plant in Spring.