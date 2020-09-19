Joplin Chamber of Commerce names businesses of the year

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s business community is in the spotlight Friday – and specifically the companies recognized as a business of the year.

Several representatives of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce visited the three groups honored for 2020.

Schuber Mitchell won in the large employer category.

Midwestern was chosen among those with 50 or fewer employees.

Erin Slifka, Joplin Area Chamber: “Typically we announce the award winners for all of our different categories are celebrated at the annual banquet. But we are getting creative this year and doing things a little differently.”

Joplin Workshops won in the non-profit category – with that presentation happening at their annual golf tournament.