Joplin Chamber of Commerce launches Ideas On Tap program

JOPLIN, Mo. — With many people being laid off because of the pandemic, the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce is working to build an entrepreneurial eco-system with something called–Ideas On Tap.

The chamber held its’ first Ideas On Tap Thursday. It’s a monthly-meetup for members of the community to come together, network, and get feedback on ideas–over a cold brew.

Organizers say it is a cross-pollination between the business and tech communities and innovations and creators. The goal is to create resources, programs, education, and places for people to work and start businesses of their own.

Toby Teeter, President, Joplin Chamber of Commerce, said, “It’s an opportunity to share projects you’re working on and bring a friend and realize how vibrant our community is, our start-up community is. So it’s an opportunity to network, it’s over beer. Ideas on Tap, the pun is this is at Chaos Brewing Company and again it will the 4th Thursday of each month.”

Teeter says he’s excited for the community to come together and continue building the entrepreneurial spirit in Joplin. The chamber will also be starting a One Million Cups initiative in the future.