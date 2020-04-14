Joplin Chamber launches website in effort to attract Tesla

JOPLIN, Mo. — In an effort to attract vehicle manufacturer Tesla to the Joplin area, the Chamber of Commerce launches a new website.

The website is called choosejoplin.com.

It was created through an economic development contract with the city of Joplin to elevate the city’s digital presence.

The site serves as a way for businesses to see opportunities to expand, relocate, or recruit.

There’s a page dedicated to the new economic development package being offered to Tesla.

The company is looking for a location in the Midwest to build a new cybertruck gigafactory.

Joplin’s offer to Tesla is a one-billion dollar package of incentives and savings.

Toby Teeter, Joplin Chamber President, said, “We have a better workforce, a more cost efficient workforce, we have more battery engineers in our market. We have destination markets in every corner. And I think we’re going to be a pretty strong competitor for this opportunity. This opportunity’s massive. We’re talking about based on the gigafactory in Nevada, we’re looking at about 7 thousand jobs, looking at a 2 million square foot facility. We’re talking about a capital investment of around 6 billion dollars.”

Nick Edwards, Joplin City Manager, said, “We’re ready to partner with Tesla. We have a lot of tools in our toolbox to help make that opportunity possible.”

Teeter says he certainly hopes this new website appeals to Tesla, but he also hopes it attracts and retains millennial and Generation Z workers — which make up the majority of our local workforce.

To check out the new website, follow the link below.

https://www.choosejoplin.com/