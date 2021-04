JOPLIN, Mo. — Folks in and around Joplin can help make an area attraction a little cleaner this week.

Thursday is Earth Day – and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a cleanup event at Wildcat Glades. Participants have two time slots to go out and do some work, 3 to 5 – and 5 to 7.

The work will include painting, graffiti removal, trail maintenance and more. In the event of rain, a make-up date has been set for Thursday, April 29th.