Joplin Chamber hires new Director of Entrepreneurship

JOPLIN, Mo, — There are many factors to consider when someone decides to start their own business. And the newest employee of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce can help with that process. Businessman and former Joplin City Councilman Doug Hunt has been named as the Director of Entrepreneurship for the chamber.

In that capacity Hunt will oversee the Chamber Startup Incubation Program at the Joseph Newman Innovation Center and Advanced Training and Technology Center.

Doug Hunt, Director of Entrepreneurship, said, “The Chamber’s been very progressive about building an entrepreneurial ecosystem, and so the position I’m in now will help cultivate it and grow it and expand it for anybody thinking about starting a business or who has just started a business to give them all the resources and that culture that they need to become successful.”

Hunt’s first day on the job was yesterday and he says the position allows him the chance to pay if forward to the community’s next generation of business owners.