Joplin Chamber helps rally support for Prop. B tax question

The Joplin Chamber of Commerce announces its support for an upcoming sales tax vote.

They’re teaming up with the Joplin Citizen’s Task Force, Joplin Fire Fighters Union, and Joplin Police Union for an awareness campaign.

Volunteers are going door to door, detailing the potential tax hike and its impact supporting police and fire pensions.

“It means safer schools, safer streets, safer communities because it helps with retention and attraction of new fire department personnel and police officers,” explained Chamber President Toby Teeter.

“This is very, very important that we keep our police to full strength, and our fire people so they’ll stay with us,” added Warrent Turner with the American Legion. “I think that’s important as far as tenure in our two groups.”

Proposition B asks for a half-cent sales tax increase that would last about twelve years, or long enough to fund the police and fire pension plan.

Joplin voters will decide Proposition B on the November 5th ballot.