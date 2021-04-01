Joplin Chamber helps out local ministry

JOPLIN, Mo. — Members of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce’s Give Back Program rolled up their sleeves for a good cause on Thursday.

They spent some time in the garden. It’s the community garden behind Crosslines Ministries of Joplin. Some members of the chamber’s Young Professionals Network were also there to do some work.

All part of the group’s ongoing outreach for local non-profits.

Dana Pim, Joplin Chamber Gives Back Work Group, said, “We are volunteering to help the Community Garden be mulched and be ready for the year, they provide all the produce for inside Crosslines during the Summer months and so we came and we are gonna help them mulched and ready to go for the season.”

The group has one work-day every month – and will be back at Crosslines next month to help with the ministry’s commodity night.