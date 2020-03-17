Joplin Chamber get over $110,000 in grant funds

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area business organization is placing a major emphasis on entrepreneurship in Southwest Missouri.

The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce has received a $111,000 plus grant to make it easier for people to start their own business.

The grant comes from the Missouri Technology Corporation and the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

Loni smith says the chamber must also match that amount in order to get the program going.

Loni Smith, Dir. of Small Bus. Incubation, Joplin Chamber of Commerce, said, “The money is going to be used to create programs, we’re going to be creating mentor-ships, we’re going to be launching the 100 Million Cups Program, we’re going to develop a small business speaker series and it’s really just to prop up entrepreneurship in Joplin and create an ecosystem.”

Smith says the program will even be used to help high school students in Jasper, Newton, McDonald and Barton counties start their own business as well as area colleges and universities.