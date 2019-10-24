Joplin Chamber establishes work group to build on diversity of community leaders

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area organization is making sure everyone has the chance to succeed in business.

Back in August, the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce started a first-of-its-kind Diversity and Inclusion work group. Sergio Rizo is part of the group and says its purpose is to ensure residents of many different backgrounds are allowed to make their mark on the local commerce and community.

“Our ethnic backgrounds, our religious backgrounds, our lifestyle backgrounds — we all exist here already,” Rizo explained. “So it’s important to understand that we’re here and if we’re going to be here, how can we engage one another in a way that helps us all become better as a community.”

He says another function of the group is to encourage people from taking their job skills outside the area because they don’t feel welcomed within it.