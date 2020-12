JOPLIN, Mo. — A local business networking event has been postponed to a later date.

The 29th annual Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Business Expo was supposed to take place on January 19th and 20th, but due to covid-19 concerns, it has been postponed for several months.

The new dates for the event are now May 25th and 26th at the Downstream Casino Resort Pavilion. The business to business portion of the expo will be on the 25th with the community day on the 26th.