Joplin Celebrations Commission Meets for First Time

The Joplin Celebrations Commission meets to discuss some upcoming important milestones today.



Two major topics involve Joplin’s role in the Missouri Bicentennial celebration and the city’s Sesquincentenial Celebration.

That includes what events the city can help out in and if any money needs to be raised for both events.



Some money has been set aside through tourism dollars and the commission also is working on grants to help make everything happen.

The Director of the Joplin Convention and Visitor’s Bureau is hoping for a lot of community involvement.



“We definitely want citizen input on things that we’re going to do. So if you have some ideas about what you think would be a good way to mark the city centennial, or even the state or country’s centennials that are coming up, let me know at the CVB.” said Patrick Tuttle, Joplin Celebration Commission Member.



Members also discussed how Joplin will mark the United States turning 250 years old and Route 66 turning 100.