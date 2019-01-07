News

Joplin car jacking sends woman to the hospital

By:

Posted: Jan 06, 2019 11:24 PM CST

Updated: Jan 06, 2019 11:24 PM CST

JOPLIN, Mo. - A man is apprehended and a woman is in the hospital after a car jacking incident in Joplin tonight.

Joplin police tell our Joplin News First team that a woman was getting into her car in the Food4Less parking lot when she was pulled from her vehicle by a man. The man drove away in the car leaving the woman with injuries. She was sent to the hospital. 

Police responded to the incident by setting up a perimeter in search for the suspect. The man was later found on Range Line where a police pursuit followed. The vehicle crashed near Parr Hill Park, and the suspect fled on foot. K-9 was released and the man was caught and arrested.

The identity of the man has not been released and we will have more details at the story develops. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected