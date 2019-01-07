Joplin car jacking sends woman to the hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. - A man is apprehended and a woman is in the hospital after a car jacking incident in Joplin tonight.

Joplin police tell our Joplin News First team that a woman was getting into her car in the Food4Less parking lot when she was pulled from her vehicle by a man. The man drove away in the car leaving the woman with injuries. She was sent to the hospital.

Police responded to the incident by setting up a perimeter in search for the suspect. The man was later found on Range Line where a police pursuit followed. The vehicle crashed near Parr Hill Park, and the suspect fled on foot. K-9 was released and the man was caught and arrested.

The identity of the man has not been released and we will have more details at the story develops.