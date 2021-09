JOPLIN, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicts a Joplin businessman over allegations of false tax returns.

64 year old Kenneth Madl lives in Joplin and owns Madl Construction based in Pittsburg.

Court documents claim he underreported how much that company made from 2015 to 2019, a difference of more than a million dollars.

The indictment charges Madl with five counts of filing a false statement in a tax return.