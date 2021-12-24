Joplin businesses are seeing a surge in Christmas shoppers

JOPLIN, Mo. — Depending on the business time is either out or running out when it comes to those last minute Christmas gifts.

In Joplin stores on Rangeline saw plenty of action.

There was also a steady flow of customers for most of the day in Downtown Joplin.

Most of the people we talked to said they wanted to do their last-minute shopping in a local establishment.

While others were out for different reasons.

“It is my birthday so I wanted to do some birthday shopping since you know that’s always a good thing. And I got this candle which is Mimi’s chocolate chip cookies,” said Jasmyn Travis, Shopper.

“A lot of businesses arent open. and i’m happy to see more businesses coming to downtown Joplin,” said Lisa Wickwir, Shopper.

“I just came into town with my dad we went into the hardware store. I decided to buy some extra Christmas gifts because I haven’t bought that many yet,” said Matthew Dohmen, Shopper.

“I just thought I wanted to shop local today to support Joplin businesses.”

Good news if you need to shop tomorrow.

CVS, Walgreens and Starbucks are just some of the businesses open on Christmas day.