Joplin business says it has felt effects of covid for months

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local small businesses will likely, no doubt, feel the pinch with new social distancing guidelines in place by the city, state, and CDC.

But one Joplin tech businesses says its been feeling the effects for at least a month since it relies on products from overseas.

Megan Vaughn, ATC Community Outreach Manager, said, “We noticed it pretty early on.”

Automated technology company may be in Joplin, but they’ve started feeling the effects of covid-19 since it began spreading overseas.

“Because we work really closely with our European partners to develop technology, our progress has all but halted.”

The building solutions company helps provide the technology to make things like HVAC, lighting, and security systems all easily controlled with a simple device.

“Our suppliers use some circuitry, circuit compenents, out of China. And so, that affected their production of products. And so, that, in turn, affected us.”

Frank Thompson, ATC COO and Founder, said, “As that stuff started to dwindle down, our suppliers out of Europe, where all of our products come from, they started to slow down.”

For ATC, it’s affected things like switchboxes, which is just one of many products they offer and need to be able to do their jobs.

“You really can’t commit to new projects unless you know they have stock of the products because you don’t know when they’re going to be back up to full production.”

That now affects about a dozen employees — who will work remotely due to social distancing rules — but who also maybe won’t be working full shifts.

“We hope that, you know, whenever this is over, we will be able to return just full steam ahead to our goal,” said Vaughn.

It’s a piece of hope — and even advice — they’re offering to other local small business owners.

“Adapt in the ways that you can for your customers, because they’re going to remember what you did for them during this time, and that’s what’s going to make them repeat customers. Because they know that you’ll take care of them and they can trust you.”

The company is staying hopeful and confident they’ll return to business as usual once this is all over.