Joplin business part of billion dollar industry

JOPLIN, Mo. – Hot sauce is becoming a hot commodity in the U.S. and around the world and an area restaurant is part of that growth.

According to Forbes Magazine, hot sauce was a $2 billion industry last year, and expected to continue to grow even more in the future. Hackett Hot Wings not only makes its own sauce at their Downtown Joplin restaurant, they also sell it online. Jacqueline Hackett says their online sauce is made by a company in Kansas City and gets sold all over the United States.

“I’ve shipped all over, you know, and it’s great because a lot of customers that have come through, especially around the time of the tornado and they got a chance to experience Hackett’s and so like I said, I ship literally all over the world.” Jacqueline Hackett, Hackett’s Hot Wings

Hackett says the family has been selling online for nine years.

In addition to sauce, she says the family business also sells a variety of dry rub mixtures online.