JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin business leader is asking Tesla’s CEO to consider Missouri for a cyber-truck factory.

Late Tuesday Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he’s scouting sites in the central United States to build a gigafactory, a large scale plant that will produce the new cyber-truck for the Midwest and the East Coast.

Joplin Chamber President Toby Teeter responded to that tweet offering up 100 acres of commercial land and $50+ million in incentives to bring the facility to Joplin.

Teeter’s response went viral with more than 177,000 views.

He says he just had to take the opportunity to speak up because Joplin has a lot to offer.

“We have a Crossroads Industrial Park at the corner of I-44 and 49. You can get anywhere in the United States, we have an advanced manufacturing workforce, and we have battery technology, both chemical and and physical engineers ready and available in this market. So we set up pretty well to be an attractive location for a gigafactory for Tesla,” said Teeter.

The cyber truck is a futuristic looking pickup truck that Tesla plans to begin building in 2021.

Since Teeter’s tweet, politicians from North Carolina, Arkansas, and Colorado have also responded trying to get the factory in their area.