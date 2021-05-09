Joplin business has helped 49 pets find homes in the past 2 months

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin business is helping shelter cats find their forever homes.

The Nine Lives Cat Lounge And Adoption Center has helped 49 cats find permanent homes over the past two months.

They adopt cats from rescue partners the Joplin Humane Society, Second Chances in Grove, and Faithful Friends from Neosho.

They put the cats in a natural environment to interact with people looking to adopt.

Jon Thomas Buck, Head Cat Wrangler, says, “It’s been a studied that this type of environment helps increase their chance of being adopted by 63 percent. So it gets them to a low stress environment so you can see the personalities of the cats and try to connect with them on a one on one basis.”

The center offers same day adoptions.

To make a reservation go here