Joplin business has 600 open jobs with pay starting at $15 an hour

JOPLIN, Mo. — Right now, a business in Joplin almost has as many job openings as it does employees.

The Alorica Call Center off West 7th Street currently has about 600 employees. It’s looking to fill 600 more positions.

And, officials say the new hires won’t have to leave the comfort of their own homes. They’ll work remotely.

Starting pay is 15 dollars an hour. People don’t have to have any call center experience.

What’s more, the positions aren’t all entry level.

“With all of these additional employees being hired, we’re always going to have the need for managers, trainers, operations managers, uh this growth in our business is really going to open up a lot of possibilities for our employees,” said Jeb Cook, Alorica Joplin, Senior Team Manager.

Cook says about 80 percent of the company’s current employees work from home — and the new hires will do the same.

